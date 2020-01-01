Khalid Jamil: Did the departure of Robert Jarni affect club's morale? Yes, maybe

Khalid Jamil focussing on next two games after losing to Odisha on Friday...

Robert Jarni mutually terminated his contract with after going 11 matches without a win. Khalid Jamil took over as the interim head coach but he also failed to steer the Highlanders back to winning ways as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Odisha. They were outplayed in the second half and when asked if Jarni's departure had affected the team's morale, Jamil replied," Yes, maybe."

Elaborating on the defeat he said, "We played well in the first half. We scored an early goal. But we did not carry that forward in the second half and we conceded early. Pressure came on us. The marking was not good during the corner."

NorthEast started the season on a positive note but injuries to key players like Asamoah Gyan have thwarted their progress.

"We had some injuries to key players in the middle of the season. Especially to the foreigners. We brought new foreign players. They tried their best," said Jamil while sharing his thoughts on the season so far.

They have two home matches left and he assured that his team will give their 100 per cent to get six points.

"We have two home matches and we will give our best. We will get back some injured players. Hopefully, we will have a positive result," concluded the former manager.