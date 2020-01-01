Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana star the heroine as Eibar edge past Santa Teresa

The South Africa international was at her best at the Unbe Sports Complex, helping her side return to winning ways on Saturday

Thembi Kgatlana found the back of the net as secured a 2-0 victory over Santa Teresa in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Unbe Sports Complex.

The international led the Gunsmiths attack in the encounter in her first appearance in the competition and flourished as her side bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at .

Iker Dorronsoro's team started the game on an impressive note, racing into the lead in the 21st minute when Kgatlana netted the opener.

More teams

After the break, the Banyana Banyana forward was again involved when she saw her brilliant effort for the winner hit the post before coming off Marta Parralejo for an own goal in the 71st minute.

The 24-year-old forward featured from the start to the finish of the encounter and has now scored five goals and provided two assists in 10 games for Eibar.

With her opener against Santa, the South African has now provided the first of the match in all Eibar's four victories in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Her compatriot Noko Matlou continued to wait for her debut as she was not involved in the encounter, with Eibar celebrating their fourth win in the competition in this campaign.

Article continues below

's Charity Adule was also not dressed for the match while Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez lasted for 77 minutes against Santa.

Victory over fellow newly promoted Spanish side ensured Eibar moved to 10th position with 14 points from 11 matches this season.

Kgatlana is expected to continue her impressive form when Eibar visit for their final encounter of the year on December 22.