Kevin-Prince Boateng’s home burgled while in action for Barcelona

The 31-year-old was being robbed during his LaLiga debut for the Catalans with some valubables carted away

Kevin-Prince Boateng's residence in was burgled on Saturday while he was in action for in their 1-0 win over .

The Ghanaian midfielder played his first match at the Camp Nou as well as his first league match for the league leaders as Lionel Messi's effort from the spot gave the hosts a victory.

He was in action for 60 minutes before he was replaced by Luis Suarez as Ernesto Valverde's men held on to their seven-point lead at the summit of the LaLiga table.

Boateng's league debut, however, was overshadowed by an ugly incident after some thieves barged into his private residence located in Sarria district to steal his possessions.

Marca reports that jewellery, watches and cash worth over €300,000 were stolen from his house.

While police continue investigating the incident, the loanee will hope to make get some playing minutes when Barcelona visit for Wednesday's Uefa fixture.