Kevin-Prince Boateng on target in Besiktas draw with Trabzonspor
Kevin-Prince Boateng made it two goals in three Turkish Super Lig games after Besiktas were held to a 2-2 draw by Trabzonspor on Saturday.
The Ghanaian forward had scored on his debut in a 3-0 win over Gaziantep, featuring in every game since then.
The Black Eagles started on the back foot with Alexander Sorloth scoring as early as the fifth minute.
GOL! BOATENGGGGGGGG 🦅— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) February 22, 2020
|GOOOOOOLLLLL|
|GOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL|
58' #BJKvTS 1-1 pic.twitter.com/SazzlsTWay
The hosts equaliser did not come until the 57th when Boateng scored from close range.
Domagoj Vida made it 2-1 for Besiktas, but Sorloth denied them all three points with his second goal of the evening in the 90th minute.
🔄 Takımımızda oyuncu değişikliği— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) February 22, 2020
🔺 Boyd
🔻 Boateng
78' #BJKvTS pic.twitter.com/Fb93J2vKTo
Boateng played for 78 minutes and was replaced by Tyler Boyd, providing a total of seven shots including one that hit the woodwork.
The 32-year old also had 52 touches, 23 accurate passes (79.3%) and won six of nine ground duels.
Besiktas remain in seventh spot on the log and will next tackle Alanyaspor away from home.