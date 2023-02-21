Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 matchup against RB Leipzig.

De Bruyne, Laporte, Stones absent

All three sat out Tuesday's training

Perrone, Charles and Robertson come in

WHAT HAPPENED? None of the trio feature in Pep Guardiola's list of 22 players to travel to Germany, with De Bruyne and Laporte the surprise omissions. The Belgian was hooked in the closing stages of City's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday but was not thought to be carrying an injury at the time, while the Spaniard played the full 90 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite that, the trio sat out training on Tuesday morning before the decision was made to leave them out of the travelling party entirely. January signing Maximo Perrone, Northern Irish starlet Shea Charles and Man City Under-21 midfielder Alex Robertson have been selected for the trip to Leipzig in their place.

WHAT THEY SAID?: While Stones is still in recovery from a thigh injury picked up in the FA Cup victory over Arsenal last month, Guardiola revealed in a press conference that De Bruyne and Laporte would be out through illness: "It is what is during the season, unfortunately. [De Bruyne] didn't feel good right after the game with Forest on Sunday. Yesterday, Aymeric [Laporte] didn't feel good. It happens sometimes."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola's side will be without three key players for a trip to Leipzig, who currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, before league and FA Cup fixtures against Bournemouth and Bristol, respectively, within the space of a week.