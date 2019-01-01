Kessie dropped from Milan squad to face Juventus

The Ivorian midfielder has been excluded from the Rossoneri's travelling squad for Sunday's game at the Allianz Stadium

have confirmed their 21-man squad for their clash against in Turin, with Franck Kessie missing.

According to reports, Kessie was axed from Stefano Pioli's latest selection for disciplinary reasons and poor performances in training.

Sunday's outing will be the second consecutive game the 22-year-old will be missing, after watching Milan's 2-1 loss to as an unused substitute.

Here’s the squad travelling to Turin for #JuveMilan ⚽️



Il Mister ha convocato 21 rossoneri per la sfida contro la Juventus ⚽️#SempreMilan@BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/VKnj2k3Lov — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 9, 2019

The international has played 10 Serie A games this season, including nine starts with a goal to his credit.

His current situation at the club leaves his future at the San Siro Stadium in doubt, with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in signing him in January.