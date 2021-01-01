'I don't wan't to talk about referees' - Kerala Blasters boss Kibu Vicuna refuses to be drawn into discussions about refereeing in ISL

Kibu Vicuna wants an improved defensive display from his side against league leaders Mumbai City...

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not worried about referees or fatigue ahead of his team's fixture against league leaders Mumbai City on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was critical about the officiating after the 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan last weekend but refused to be drawn into a discussion about the same ahead of what could turn out to be a season-defining fixture for the Yellows.

"I don't want to talk about referees. We have to focus on the game (against Mumbai City). We respect the referees, we respect that they are a very important part of the game. I want to talk about football and our team. We have to focus on what we can do which is to play better and try to get the points.

"We played very well for 60 minutes (against ATK Mohun Bagan). After the first goal, they started to believe they could get the points and the match was more even. Both teams had similar chances, it was very hard to digest that we lost the game. It was nothing physical or tactical, it was more about small details. It was not that they were clearly better than us," he said.

He added, "We don't have enough time sometimes to recover from one game to another. But we are a professional club and we have to deal with this situation. We are physically prepared to manage the games. We are ready to face Mumbai City."

"They are the league leaders, they are a good team with very good players. We have to come back after our game against ATK [Mohun Bagan]."

Vicuna also acknowledged that he has had to make changes to the team's style of play depending on the players available in the squad. Blasters' style of play is a deviation from how his former club Bagan played last season.

"The main aspect is the same, we are an offensive team. We have to improve defensively. In the last two games, we had more possession than the opponent. We have to create more chances than the opponent, we are still working and improving to get the correct balance," he said.

It's a game where the Tuskers are likely to face former player Bartholomew Ogbeche who left the club to join Islanders in the summer. His former teammate Jeakson Singh commented, "He is like my brother, He is a good player. It will be good to play against him and defend against him."

The midfielder has been deployed as a centre back in the last few games. "We had good performances and we should take positives from that. This is football, we should keep going. Both positions are similar. As a defender, I cannot take too many risks as there is the goalkeeper behind me," he admitted.