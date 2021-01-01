'Kerala Blasters lost two points' - Kibu Vicuna rues East Bengal's late equaliser

Kerala Blasters boss Kibu Vicuna was unhappy about the late equaliser that his team conceded against East Bengal...

boss Kibu Vicuna feels his team's 1-1 draw against on Friday is a result that is hard to accept.

The Yellow Army took the lead through Jordan Murray in the 64th minute and looked likely to take all three points. However, Scott Neville scored from a corner-kick in added time to level the scoreline and share the spoils.

After the game, Vicuna said, "It was difficult because we had three points and in the end, we lost two. In the second half, they had the ball more than us but they did not get any clear chance. We had the best chances and we scored one. We almost had three points. It was a hard moment because for us it was important to win two games in a row and climb up the league table."

"In the first half we had the best chances with Jordan coming close and I think it was a good game."

Blasters had Sahal, Gary Hooper and Facundo Pereyra helping out goalscorer Jordan Murray in their attack and Vicuna is pleased with how the combination has worked out.

"We have Sahal, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper in the attack. With these four players upfront and with Jessel and Nishu, both of them are offensive full-backs. We are an attacking team and we are creating more chances.

"There were patches in the game where we did well. We played against a very difficult team with quality players. Our defensive performance was good, not just defence but the whole team because we didn't concede too many chances. With their quality like Bright (Enokabhare), (Jacques) Maghoma and (Anthony) Pilkington they couldn't create many chances," the former boss concluded.

