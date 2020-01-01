Kerala Blasters' Kibu Vicuna: We're upset, lost two points

Kerala Blasters were two goals ahead at the break but allowed NorthEast United to come back into the game...

dominated the proceedings in the first half of the match against on Thursday but failed to secure all three points from the fixture.

Sergio Cidoncha took five minutes to put Blasters in front and their lead was doubled from the spot by Gary Hooper just before half-time.

The complexion of the match, however, changed in the second half as the Highlanders looked like a completely different side and came from behind to equalize 2-2. Kwesi Appiah cut the deficit short in the 51st minute while substitute Idrissa Sylla, who troubled the opposition defence with his quick movement, scored the equaliser for the visitors.

More teams

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed with the final result as he believes that his team lost two points in the game. He also mentioned that his team started the match well and were on top initially but the match was wide open after the first goal.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I think we played really well in the first half, we had the ball, we controlled the match but after the first goal the match was very open and we don't like it when the matches are open. I think we are on our way but we're of course very upset and disappointed because today we lost two points," Kibu Vicuna said in the post-match interview.

Vicuna was also delighted with Cidoncha's performance as he thought the Spanish midfielder played really well. The 49-year-old also mentioned that Sahal Abdul Samad was not fit to play in the match.

"Yes, I think Sergio is playing really well, he scored a goal and he participated really well during the match. Sahal was not ready physically to play this match. Hopefully, he is ready to play in the next game," Vicuna added.

Kerala Blasters will next take on Chennaiyin in an away fixture on Sunday.