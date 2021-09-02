Kenya vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Harambee Stars will target a winning start when they take on rivals, the Cranes in the ‘Migingo derby’ at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday

Kenya will start their campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup when they take on neighbours Uganda in their group opener at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

The East African rivals were paired together in Group E for the qualifiers with Rwanda and Mali being the other opponents seeking a ticket for the competition to be held in Qatar.

This will be the 77th ‘Migingo derby’ since the two nations have so far met, 76 times, with Kenya winning 22, drawing 22, and Uganda clinching 32 victories.

Game Kenya vs Uganda Date Thursday, August 02, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Defenders Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Midfielders Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya). Forwards Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker).

Kenya will head into the game minus captain Victor Wanyama, who turns out for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, defender Joash Onyango of Tanzania’s Simba SC, midfielder Johanna Omollo of Turkish side BB Erzurumspor, and winger Ayub Timbe formerly of Vissel Kobe in Japan.

However, coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has maintained they have players who are ready to end Uganda’s dominance over Kenya.

“It is a huge responsibility for sure handling the national team, 50million Kenyans behind your back and we know what is ahead of us, we respect Uganda a lot and we know that head to head they have an advantage over Kenya,” Mulee told Goal ahead of the game.

“But that is history for now, and tomorrow [Thursday] we will also have an opportunity for us to start rewriting our own history and we will do everything possible to make sure that we get a good result and if we start that way then it gives us a head start.

“It is an opening game and we are all fighting to qualify and we have the hunger to reach Qatar and our opponents have always been on top of Kenya for a long time but it will be a new dawn for us and we will strive to bag three points.”

Qatar-based striker Michael Olunga, who will take the armband from Wanyama, will lead the attacks, while Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent in Belgium, will marshall the defence with Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno set to start between the posts.

Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Ouma, Asike, Okumu, Sakari, Juma, Johanna, Muguna, Abdallah, Juma, Olunga.