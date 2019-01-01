Live Scores
Kenneth Omeruo ‘proud’ of Leganes despite Copa del Rey exit

Victory over Real Madrid at Estadio Municipal de Butarque was not enough to help the Cucumber Growers to the quarter-final of the competition

Kenneth Omeruo feels ‘proud’ of Leganes’ performance despite their exit from Copa del Rey.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Real Madrid but was not enough to prevent them from crashing out of the competition having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

The Nigeria international featured for the entire duration, helping them to a clean sheet.

Satisfied with the effort of his side, the 25-year-old has taken to the social media to laud their display while looking forward to their next game against reigning league champions Barcelona.

“What a game yesterday, proud of this team,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately the win wasn’t enough to take us to the next round of Copa del Rey. We go again against Barcelona this weekend.”

Leganes are 13th in the league standings with 22 points from 19 games and will hope to get positive result against Barcelona on Sunday.

