'Keita certainly has enough quality for the Premier League' - Liverpool midfielder backed to find 'rhythm' by ex-Guinea boss

A man who has worked closely with the Reds ace at international level is certain he can turn his career on Merseyside around

Naby Keita definitely has "enough quality" to succeed in the Premier League, according to former Guinea boss Michel Dussuyer, who has backed the midfielder to find his "rhythm" at Anfield.

Liverpool signed Keita from for £53 million ($66m) in the summer of 2017 and he joined up with his new team-mates the following year after spending another season at Red Bull Arena.

The 25-year-old was expected to slot straight into Jurgen Klopp's line-up, but has found himself in and out of the team amid persistent form and fitness issues.

Keita missed the Reds' final victory against last season, and has only featured in 10 Premier League games for the club during their march towards the title in 2019-20.

However, Klopp drafted the Guinea international back into his starting XI for Liverpool's first game in over three months against on Sunday, and he staked a claim for regular minutes with an assured display during the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Dussuyer is confident that Keita will "blossom" at Anfield if he is given a consistent run of matches, but has expressed concern over his recent injury record.

The man who handed the ex-Leipzig star his first international cap for Guinea in 2013 told ESPN: "For him to blossom today, he simply needs to put together a run of performances and to get some rhythm.

"He certainly has enough quality to express himself in this magnificent league.

"[Naby has] enormous technical qualities, but not only that. He doesn't have a massive frame, but he's capable of compensating with a lot of energy, of breaking the lines, of being decisive with his final pass.

"He's a player who belongs at this high level, but it's hard to express yourself when you're so often halted, this is the problem he has at the moment with Liverpool, he's so often injured.

"I'm obviously not well placed to know the reason for these repetitive injuries. I think he must have enough people around him of quality to manage these problems, but either way, it's a problem which is putting the brakes on his ability to express himself at the moment."