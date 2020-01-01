Kedah boss Aidil not surprised by Pahang's late fightback

Kedah are on course to appear in their second consecutive Malaysia Cup final, after edging Pahang 3-2 in their round one match on Friday.

The hosts were three up at halftime through goals by Shakir Hamzah (17'), Kpah Sherman (36') and Tchetche Kipre (44'), but allowed the Elephants to close the gap via goals from Muslim Ahmad (49') and Faizal Rani (88'). The final result could have been different had Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme converted a second half penalty, but fortunately for Kedah, the Nigerian's spotkick only crashed into the crossbar.

In the post-match interview with the match broadcaster, Red Eagles boss Aidil Sharin Sahak praised his charges for taking the opportunity to be in front.

"In football you have to try and be the first team to score. Praise Allah, the boys did a good job and they had a good attitude, which they needed. Pahang are a strong, physical team with good strikers.

"My boys kept going and created more chances, they could have scored more, I'm still happy with the result.

"I've trained them to counter attack against the opposition and it worked. My boys followed the game plan...and this helped a lot. What's important is the win tonight," he explained.

The Singaporean however was not too concerned with his charges' late game loss of focus, which almost allowed Pahang to turn things around.

"The game just now was similar to [the August 28 match] JDT v Pahang. JDT scored three goals first before Pahang fought back. We knew Pahang have quality players. They deserve credit for their second half performance, I wish them all the best."