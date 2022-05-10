Karna Solskjaer departs Man Utd after winning two academy trophies

Forward Karna Solskjaer, the daughter of former Manchester United player and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has left the Red Devils for Norwegian third-tier side AaFK Fortuna.

The 19-year-old recently won the WSL academy league and cup trophies but had received few first-team opportunities.

So, she will head to her home country in search of more playing time to further her development.

How did Solskjaer perform in 2021-22?

The attacker notched 15 goals in 21 league apps this year in the WSL academy league.

Two weeks ago, she claimed her second trophy of the campaign in the WSL cup.

What has been said about Solskjaer?

“It was clear to us very early that Karna had a special talent,” John Marius Dybvik, chairman of Solskjaer's former club Clausenengen FK, told GOAL in March.

“She was already a notorious goal scorer, which of course her teams benefited from. She has always been very good at dribbling. From early, she could dribble by two or three opponents and score a goal.

“Of course, when you have a famous striker as your father, he must have had a lot of impact on her developing and how she developed skills. That's for sure.

“She definitely had a striking way to train and develop her technical skills, which were her foremost assets when she was a youngster.

“We as a club, we would like to say that we are very proud and happy on behalf of Karna.”

Manchester United first-team coach Marc Skinner has also praised Solskjaer, though he said she needed to improve her speed of play and decision-making.

“What she does have - and I want to make sure Ole tries to pass these secrets on - is a wonderful finishing ability,” Skinner said earlier this season. "She has a calmness in those positions and finds the right spaces to finish.

