Karl Toko Ekambi continues impressive run in Villarreal's loss

The Cameroon international scored his third goal in two games as Javier Calleja’s side surrendered their first-half lead at the Municipal de Balaidos

Karl Toko Ekambi continued his impressive goalscoring run in ’s 3-2 loss to in Saturday’s Spanish game.

After netting a brace against before the international break, the 26-year-old was again on target at Municipal de Balaidos.

The Yellow Submarine started the game on a bright note with two first-half goals but soft-pedalled as the Miguel Cardoso’s men came from behind to clinch the maximum points.

Toko Ekambi grabbed the opener in the 11th minutes before Alfonso Pedraza doubled the lead four minutes later.

Celta fought from behind with Iago Aspas igniting the comeback in the 50th minute before Maxi Gomez scored the equalising goal in the 71st minute.

Aspas completed his brace from the penalty spot four minutes before the time to condemn Javier Calleja’s side to their 12th defeat of the season.

Toko Ekambi featured for the full duration of the tie while international Samuel Chukwueze was replaced by Pablo Fornals in the 70th minute.

Article continues below

With the loss - their first in five games - Villarreal are only one place above the relegation zone after gathering 29 points from as many games.

For their game, they play host to on April 2.