Kanu: Iwobi would have been more comfortable in Arteta’s Arsenal than Everton

The former Gunners star has again expressed his displeasure with the sale of the 24-year-old to the Toffees

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu believes Alex Iwobi would have been more comfortable in the Mikel Arteta’s team than he is at Everton.

The forward joined the Toffees in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal for a fee of around £34 million, thus, putting an end to his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi teamed up with the Gunners at the age of four and made more than 100 appearances for the club after his promotion to the first team in 2015.

The 24-year-old is yet to replicate his eye-catching performances for the Goodison Park outfit consistently and in the current season, he has managed two goals and three assists in 33 appearances.

Kanu, who spent five years with the London outfit, has berated the decision of the club to sell the Nigeria international.

“I was surprised they let Alex Iwobi go when they did. He was supposed to be a part of this team,’ Kanu said, as per Metro.

“I think they’d be a better team with him in it. He’s Arsenal blood and he’s always given his all for the team.

“He plays at an international level. I believe he’d be much more comfortable in this Arsenal team than he is in the Everton team.”

Kanu also assessed the performance of Arsenal under Arteta, and revealed the club need to win more laurels before the 39-year-old can be regarded as doing an "amazing job"..

“It’s a difficult one to assess as far as Arsenal’s season is concerned because domestically they aren’t anywhere near what we’re used to seeing, but in Europe, they look really strong,” he continued.

“The coach did a good job in winning the FA Cup last season but this is a big club, and the expectation of a big club is to win the league.

“As things stand, you can’t rate Arsenal highly in terms of performances in the Premier League, but if they can win the Europa League, it gives them a good balance, knowing they have struggled in the league.

“You can’t exactly say that Mikel Arteta is doing an amazing job, but we have to remember he’s in a European semi-final and he’s working hard. He’s not been in charge for very long so it’s tough to judge him too much.”

Iwobi will have a chance to return to the Emirates Stadium when Everton take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Friday.