Kante returns! Chelsea welcome key midfielder back from injury as France also thrilled ahead of World Cup

N'Golo Kante returned to Chelsea training from his hamstring injury on Tuesday in a huge boost for the Blues and the French national team.

Kante hasn't played since August 14

Made just 21 league starts in 2021-22

Now spotted in partial training with first-team

WHAT HAPPENED: Kante is ramping up for full activity at Cobham as he battles back from a hamstring injury sustained against Tottenham earlier this season. The midfielder has been plagued by fitness concerns in recent years and is desperate to stay on the pitch, both for club and country, with the World Cup looming.

WHAT THEY SAID: "N’Golo Kante has returned to part training at Cobham after missing Chelsea’s last six matches with a hamstring injury," wrote Chelsea on their official website. "It’s welcome news for Graham Potter ahead of a mammoth month ahead, with nine matches scheduled across October in all competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues also posted a video of Kante in training from Tuesday's session. He is not expected to return this weekend, but progress has clearly been made.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's squad will meet Crystal Palace on Saturday before continuing their Champions League campaign against AC Milan next Wednesday.