Kante blow for Chelsea as illness rules midfielder out of key Champions League & Premier League fixtures
N'Golo Kante had been hoping to rediscover his best form for Chelsea after shaking off a groin injury, but he is now back on the sidelines through illness and is set to sit out key Champions League and Premier League fixtures.
The World Cup-winning midfielder is only three outings into a return to action after sitting out three games with a muscular complaint.
He had been catching the eye again, with a starting spot recovered in Thomas Tuchel's plans, but another enforced spell out of contention is to be taken in as the Blues are forced into more tactical tinkering.
Which games will Kante miss?
With the 30-year-old being ruled out for the immediate future, Chelsea will have to make do without a world-class operator when facing Juventus on Wednesday.
Tuchel's side made a winning start to the defence of their Champions League crown against Zenit on matchday one, but can expect to find the going a little tougher against the Serie A giants in Turin.
Kante will be unavailable to them, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek pushing for starting berths after stepping off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out.
Changes will also have to be made to domestic blueprints ahead of a home date with Southampton on Saturday.
Kante will sit out that contest and is a major doubt to make the latest France squad looking to chase down another major title at the UEFA Nations League finals.