Kane: Tottenham in tough position after Burnley dent Premier League title hopes

Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sean Dyche's side severely hindered Spurs' chances of claiming the Premier League crown this season, the striker admits

Harry Kane accepts 's title challenge has been left in a "tough position" by Saturday's 2-1 defeat to .

With second-placed away to on Sunday and not in Premier League action this weekend, Spurs went into their match knowing there was a realistic chance they could have closed to within just two points of the top two.

But at Turf Moor Spurs came unstuck, as Ashley Barnes netted a late winner after Kane had cancelled out Chris Wood's opener.

A win for Liverpool at Old Trafford will leave Spurs eight points off the top and arguably end their title hopes after a recent resurgence, a situation not lost on Kane.

"It's very disappointing," Kane told Spurs' official website. "It was one of those games, a tough battle, a dry pitch, we know how Burnley play, especially at home and it was physical.

"We did well to get back into it at 1-1, but we couldn't find the next level to push on and get the win and then unfortunately we conceded again.

"It's a game we should be winning. We had time off, so we were fresh and we expected to come here and step it up a level and give it a massive push for the rest of the season.

FULL-TIME: Burnley take the points on a disappointing afternoon at Turf Moor.

"Now it puts us behind and in a tough position. It's a big week to come and we have to move on as best we can.

"It's a big period for us and we know we are more than capable of winning these games. Burnley was disappointing, but we have to move on and it's a big game against next."

Tottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before hosting the following weekend.