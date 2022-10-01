Kane overtakes Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as Tottenham striker becomes highest scorer ever in London derbies

With the equaliser against Arsenal, Harry Kane has now surpassed Thierry Henry's tally to become the top goalscorer in London derbies.

Kane goes past Henry's tally

All-time highest goalscorer in London derbies

Kane brings Spurs back into the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Thomas Partey handed Arsenal the lead with a world-class strike in the 20th minute, Kane restored parity from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Kane's equaliser in the North London derby was his 44th goal against London clubs as he went past Arsenal legend Theirry Henry's tally. Former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham stands third on the list with 32 goals to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? The England captain is also now the only player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League.