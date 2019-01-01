Kalu struggles in Bordeaux's loss to Saint-Etienne

The Super Eagles winger failed to find the back of the net on Sunday as his team conceded their third defeat in the French top-flight this campaign

Samuel Kalu had a frustrating afternoon at the Matmut Atlantique as bowed to a 1-0 loss against , after a late goal from Gabon's Denis Bouanga.

After missing 's 1-1 draw against due to injury, Kalu made a quick return to action on Sunday for his ninth appearance of the season but could not grab his second goal of the season.

He had an underwhelming display and was replaced by 's Hwang Ui-jo in the 55th minute.

The 22-year-old struggled to penetrate Saint-Etienne's defence, registering just a single shot - his only attempt on target before his substitution.

In addition, the Nigeria international had the least number of passes (20), the least pass accuracy (60 per cent) and was the second-most dispossessed player in Paulo Sousa's squad.

His compatriot Josh Maja was introduced as an 84th-minute substitute for 's Youssef Ait Bennasser, but Gabonese winger Bouanga separated the teams with his effort from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Quelques 📸 de cette première mi-temps #FCGBASSE pic.twitter.com/X92NKrUuKi — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) October 20, 2019

The defeat dropped Bordeaux to fifth on the Ligue 1 table with 15 points after 10 matches.

Kalu and Maja will be looking to rediscover their goalscoring boots when Bordeaux visit Victor Osimhen's for their next league match on October 26.