Kalidou Koulibaly scores own goal as Arsenal defeat Napoli
Napoli were defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, with Kalidou Koulibaly putting the ball in his own net.
After 14 minutes, Unai Emery's men took the lead through Aaron Ramsey, who got on to the end of a free-flowing team move after the visitors gave away possession.
In the 25th minute, Koulibaly’s touch off a Lucas Torreira shot - after Napoli, again, gave away the ball - wrongfooted Alex Meret, thus, doubling the Gunners’ lead.
Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny came on as substitutes for Arsenal, with Adam Ounas’ late cameo not enough to salvage a result for Carlo Ancelotti's men.
Next week, both sides meet in Italy for the return leg, with two-goal advantaged Arsenal in pole position for passage to the semi-finals.