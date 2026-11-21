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Kaiserslautern vs Dynamo Dresden: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Fritz Walter Stadion

1. FC Kaiserslautern host Dynamo Dresden in the 2. Bundesliga at the Fritz Walter Stadium in Kaiserslautern. The clubs come into the match from very different positions in the table.

Kaiserslautern sit fourth and rank among the more consistent sides in the promotion race. Manager Torsten Lieberknecht has brought structure and results to the Betzenberg club of late.

By contrast, Dynamo Dresden are battling relegation in 16th place. Thomas Stamm and SGD need points away from home, but Kaiserslautern will be a tough place to get them.

The Red Devils have won three of their last four league matches and are in strong form. Dresden arrive after a friendly win over Dukla Prague, but have won only one of their last three league games.

TV and streaming details for the match are below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Kaiserslautern and Dynamo Dresden?

Kaiserslautern head into this match with four wins from their last five competitive games. Their latest league victory was a 0-1 away win at Osnabrück. Before that, they lost 0-3 to Hertha BSC, their only slip-up in the run. Across those five games, Kaiserslautern scored five goals and conceded six.

Dynamo Dresden have won three of their last five competitive games, including a convincing 3-0 league victory over Greuther Fürth. SGD then beat Dukla Prague 2-0 in a friendly. In the 2. Bundesliga, though, Dresden have lost two of their last three league matches, including a 3-0 defeat against Holstein Kiel.

Kaiserslautern vs Dynamo Dresden: Line-ups

Kaiserslautern vs Dynamo Dresden: Form

Kaiserslautern vs Dynamo Dresden: Head-to-head record

Kaiserslautern vs Dynamo Dresden: The tables