Kabasele 'pushes' for Zaniolo to be called up to the national team: social media comment directed at Gattuso, who is deciding on Scamacca's replacement

The omission of Nicolò Zaniolo from Rino Gattuso’s squad for the decisive World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland continues to spark debate. Following Scamacca’s unexpected injury, the attacking midfielder’s name has resurfaced as the preferred replacement, though Maldini and Bernardeschi are also among the contenders.





Meanwhile, in Udine, there are those doing everything they can to see their star player return to the national team after some time away. Among them is Christian Kabasele. The Friuli-born defender commented on Zaniolo’s social media post with a blunt “Call him up”, followed by an Italian flag. A message directed at Rino Gattuso, who will now have to consider the name of the replacement. Meanwhile, Zaniolo was the star of Juventus’s victory over Genoa with a superb through ball that put Davis in front of goal, the scorer of the second goal.