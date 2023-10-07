Juventus vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Coming off goalless stalemates, Juventus and Torino are set to square off at the Allianz Arena in Saturday's Derby della Mole in Serie A.
Four points behind the top-two, with 14 points from seven games, Massimiliano Allegri's men will be looking to put pressure on joint leaders Inter and AC Milan.
The Old Lady and Torino were last held to a draw each against Atalanta and Verona, respectively.
How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Juventus vs Torino kick-off time & stadium
Next Match
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
The Serie A match between Juventus and Torino will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
It will kick off at 5 pm BST on October 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Juventus vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Juventus team news
Dusan Vlahovic is a doubt for the Derby della Mole with a back problem, while Arkadiusz Milik is back following a calf injury. As far as the attack goes, Federico Chiesa should partner Milik, with Moise Kean serving as an option from the bench.
Alex Sandro, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio are all unavailable for selection, but Bremer is expected to shrug off a muscular problem in order to take his place at the back.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Milik
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior
Torino team news
The visitors have a lengthier list of absentees, with Brandon Soppy, Saba Sazonov, Alessandro Buongiorno, Mergim Vojvoda and Koffi Djidji all occupying the treatment room.
The Maroons boss Ivan Juric may look towards summer signing Duvan Zapata ahead of the likes Pietro Pellegri and Antonio Sanabria to lead the attack.
Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Tameze, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Radonjic; Zapata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello
|Defenders:
|Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan
|Midfielders:
|Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 28, 2023
|Juventus 4-2 Torino
|Serie A
|Oct 15, 2022
|Torino 0-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|Feb 18, 2022
|Juventus 1-1 Torino
|Serie A
|Oct 2, 2021
|Torino 0-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|Aug 3, 2021
|Torino 2-2 Juventus
|Serie A