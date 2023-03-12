Juventus vs Sampdoria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Juventus against Sampdoria on TV in the United Kingdom.

Sampdoria will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

▶ Watch Juventus vs Sampdoria live on BT Sport website!

The Bianconeri were beaten by Roma in their last league outing but they returned to winning ways midweek against Freiburg in the Europa League.

They are still 12 points behind fourth-placed Roma and can ill-afford to drop further points. They have won the last seven fixtures against the Blucerchiati on home soil and will once again hope to produce the goods on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria are currently at the bottom of the league table with just 12 points from 25 matches. They are 12 points from safety, and barring a dramatic turnaround, are facing relegation.

Juventus vs Sampdoria date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Sampdoria Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Allianz Stadium

How to watch Juventus vs Sampdoria on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to be without Arkadiusz Milik with injury while Moise Kean remains suspended after he was given marching orders in Rome.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria remain doubtful with fitness concerns. Paul Pogba will be back in the squad after he missed the Europa League fixture due to disciplinary reasons.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio, Huijsen. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Pogba, Miretii. Forwards Vlahovic, Soule, Iling Junior.

Sampdoria team news and squad

Sampdoria will miss first-choice goalkeeper Emil Audero, along with Jeison Murillo, Andrea Conti, Emirhan Ilkhan, Sam Lammers and Ignacio Pussetto.

Sampdoria possible XI: Ravaglia; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Cuisance; Rodriguez, Gabbiadini