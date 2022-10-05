Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Champions League game between Serie A giants Juventus and Israel's Maccabi Haifa

Juventus need to put a win on the board on Wednesday against Maccabi Haifa if they are to salvage their Champions League campaign. The Bianconeri have zero points from their first two games in this season's competition, having suffered narrow defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.

Maccabi, who have similarly lost to PSG and Benfica, could potentially derail Juve's plans in Europe by springing an upset in Turin.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6) Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid can be watched live on Paramount+ and Vix+.

In the UK, BT Sport 8 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 8 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Juventus squad & team news

Massimiliano Allegri has indicated that Arkadiusz Milik has been training and will be available for selection, but the Poland international is set to start on the bench, with Dusan Vlahovic starting. Manuel Locatelli is also fit, while goalkeeper Wociech Szczesny is back too and expected to start.

Paul Pogba remains a long-term absentee alongside Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa, though progress is being made in their respective recoveries.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bremer, Rugani, Danilo; Rabiot, Paredes, Kostic, Cuadrado, Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Pogba, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli Forwards Vlahovic, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Kaio, Di Maria, Soule, Ake

Maccabi Haifa squad and team news

Barak Bakhar is without Suf Podgoreanu and Mahmoud Jaber, but has an otherwise full panel to choose from. American goalkeeper Joshua Cohen will be between the posts tasked with denying Vlahovic, with ex-Paris Saint-Germain youth Dylan Batubinsika in defence.

Maccabi Haifa possible XI: Cohen; Sundgren, Goldberg, Batubinsika, Seck; Lavi, Abu Fani, Haziza; Pierrot, Atzili, David.