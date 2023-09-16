Juventus vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Lazio in a Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have already dropped points and lie third in the league standings behind Inter and AC Milan who have both won all their matches this term. They have two out of their first three matches and beat Empoli in their last outing, with Danilo and Federico Chiesa getting on the scoresheet.

Lazio started their campaign with two defeats in a row, against Lecce and Genoa. They then bounced back with a 2-1 win over Napoli, with Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamado coming up with the goals.

Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus faces uncertainty regarding the availability of Paul Pogba, who is currently facing a pending doping ban.

On a more positive note, Federico Chiesa has recovered from his recent adductor injury, which caused him to miss Italy's Euro 2024 qualifiers. Chiesa has been in excellent form, contributing to six goals in his last eight Serie A appearances.

The team will also welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti from injury. Mattia De Sciglio. remains the Bianconeri's only remaining long-term absentee.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Cambiaso, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik, Jorge

Lazio team news

Lazio is set to have a fully fit squad for their upcoming match, with Pedro likely to be available despite dealing with a muscular issue.

They are expected to stick with the same lineup that secured victory against Napoli. But it will be interesting to see if new signing Matteo Guendouzi will make his first start in central midfield.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Luigi Sepe, Christos Mandas Defenders: Pellegrini, Patric, Romagnoli, Casale, Kamenović, Gila, Hysaj, Marušić Midfielders: Vecino, Kamada, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Bašić, Lazzari, Cataldi, Rovella Forwards: Anderson, Pedro, Alberto, Immobile, Isaksen, Castellanos, González, Lombardi, Provedel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Lazio 2 - 1 Juventus Serie A February 2023 Juventus 1 - 0 Lazio Coppa Italia November 2022 Juventus 3 - 0 Lazio Serie A May 2022 Juventus 2 - 2 Lazio Serie A November 2021 Lazio 0 - 2 Juventus Serie A

