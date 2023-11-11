This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Juventus vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

Allianz Stadium
How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Cagliari in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Second-placed Juventus are chasing down league leaders Inter as the teams are separated by just two points after 11 rounds.

Juventus are on an unbeaten run that has now lasted six matches and they have won their last four league games in a row. They will consider the upcoming game as a straightforward challenge in front of their home crowd but will have to be wary of complacency.

Cagliari ended a nine-match winless run recently and have put together a run of three consecutive wins. Nicolas Viola has scored in three of the last four matches and the team will be hoping to make life difficult for Saturday's hosts.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date:November 11, 2023
Kick-off time:5pm GMT
Venue:Allianz Stadium

The game between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Adrien Rabiot, who is a regular starter for Juventus, is set to miss the upcoming match due to a suspension resulting from accumulated bookings.

United States international Tim Weah is currently sidelined due to an injury. Joining him on the injury list are defensive players Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, and Alex Sandro.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczęsny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders:Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso
Midfielders:Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge
Forwards:Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean,, Iling Junior

Cagliari team news

Cagliari continue to miss Nahitan Nandez, who is dealing with a thigh injury, and Marko Rog, a long-term absentee recovering from an ACL injury.

However, former Juventus manager Claudio Ranieri is likely to have the rest of his squad available for the match at the Allianz Stadium.

Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Goldaniga, Dossena, Augello; Prati, Grassi, Makoumbou; Mancosu; Luvumbo, Pavoletti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti
Defenders:Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo
Midfielders:Sulemana, Prati, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu
Forwards:Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 10, 2022Cagliari 1 - 2 JuventusSerie A
December 22, 2021Juventus 2 - 0 CagliariSerie A
March 14, 2021Cagliari 1 - 3 JuventusSerie A
November 22, 2020Juventus 2 - 0 CagliariSerie A
July 30, 2020Cagliari 2 - 0 JuventusSerie A

