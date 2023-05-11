Juventus vs Sevilla: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will host Sevilla in a Europa League semi-final fixture at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

The Bianconeri sealed their berth in the last four of the competition after beating Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate. After claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Turin, they eked out a 1-1 draw in the return leg to progress further.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are yet to concede from open play in five Europa League matches and have not been beaten at home in the previous 12 appearances in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sevilla head into this fixture after knocking out Premier League giants Manchester United in the quarter-final. After securing a gritty 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, they trounced Erik ten Hag's men 3-0 in their backyard to set up a semi-final date with Juventus.

They boast an incredible record against Italian teams in the Europa League, having won each of their last six matches, with their most recent victory coming against Inter in the 2020 final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

The game is scheduled for May 11, at Allianz Stadium. It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST in the U.K.

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 2 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 2 and available to stream live online through BT app and website.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Barring Mattia De Sciglio, Juventus have everyone at their disposal, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

Leandro Paredes returns to action from a Serie A ban and might be included in the squad. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria should pair with Dusan Valhovic upfront.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Huijsen. Midfielders: Locatelli, Pogaba, Cuadrado, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli, Barrenechea. Forwards: Chiesa, Valhovic, Milik, Kostic, Kean, Di Maria, Iling-Junior.

Sevilla team news

The visitors will miss Tanguy Nianzou and Suso with injuries for this fixture.

Yassine Bounou should start between the sticks ahead of La Liga keeper Marko Dmitrovic and should be shielded by a back four of Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Nemanja Gudelj, and Loic Bade.

Meanwhile, Youssef En-Nesyri should lead the lines.

Sevilla possible XI: Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Gueye, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Bounou, Arbol. Defenders: Montiel, Telles, Rekik, Acuna, Marcao, Perez, Scotta, Hormigo, Bade. Midfielders: Gudelj, Jordan, Rakitic, Lamela, Fernando, Torres, Alvarez. Forwards: Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Navas, Gomez, Gil, Ocampos.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/11/2016 Sevilla 1-3 Juventus UCL 15/09/2016 Juventus 0-0 Sevilla UCL 09/12/2015 Sevilla 1-0 Juventus UCL 01/10/2015 Juventus 2-0 Sevilla UCL

Useful links