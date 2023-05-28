Juventus vs Milan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will host AC Milan in a Serie A fixture on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium.

After a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture, Milan could do a league double against Juventus in Serie A for just the third time in the last 50 years, following the 1990-91 and 2009-10 seasons.

In fact, the Rossoneri remain unbeaten in the last four Serie A matches (W2 D2, including the earlier win this season) - the last time Milan had a longer unbeaten run against Juventus in the competition was between 1990 and 1992 (five matches).

They are in the fourth spot on the league table with 64 points and can ill-afford to slip up as Atalanta, who are three points behind, are breathing on their shoulders for the final Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Juventus dropped to seventh place, five points adrift of Milan, after 10 points were chalked off from their tally. They can still qualify for Europe next season if they win their remaining two matches but will need several other results to go in their favour as well.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Milan kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 28, at Allianz Stadium. It will kick off at 19:45 BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Juventus vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here BT Sport Ultimate Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Massimiliano Allegri will miss Nicolo Fagioli, Paul Pogba, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Bonucci. Dusan Vlahovic is also doubtful after a tendon problem prevented the striker from training this week and will be replaced by Arkadiusz Milik.

However, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado are available after serving their suspensions.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Bremer, Danilo. Midfielders Locatelli, Miretti, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Paredes, Chiesa, Kostic, Barbieri, Cuadrado. Forwards Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Keane, Milik.

Milan team news

Milan will continue to miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, and Alessandro Florenzi.

Rafael Leao will partner Olivier Grioud up front. The French striker has scored 11 goals in the current league season, matching his tally from the 2021-22 Serie A campaign and will be eager to better that record with another goal against the Bianconeri.

Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Thiaw Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Messias, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback, Leao

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Juventus have won once, while AC Milan have triumphed on two occasions. Two matches ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 08/10/2022 AC Milan 2-0 Juventus Serie A 24/01/2022 AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A 20/09/2021 Juventus 1-1 AC Milan Serie A 10/05/2021 Juventus 0-3 AC Milan Serie A 07/01/2021 AC Milan 1-3 Juventus Serie A

Useful links