Juventus supporters 'have to dream' of Pogba return - Raiola

The super agent hasn't ruled out the possibility of his client securing a move back to the Allianz Stadium from Manchester United in the future

Mino Raiola has addressed the speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future at , insisting fans can still "dream" of his return to Turin.

Pogba rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before joining Juventus as a teenager back in 2012, where he spent the next four years of his career.

The Frenchman established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation during his time at the Allianz Stadium, helping the team win four successive titles while also playing a key role in their run to the 2015 final.

He ended up returning to United the following year for £89 million ($116m), but has since failed to deliver the same level of performances he produced on a consistent basis for Juve.

Pogba was tipped to leave the club last summer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer persuaded him to stay for the 2019-20 campaign, which has so far proven to be his most frustrating yet in a United shirt.

The 26-year-old has only appeared in eight matches to date, missing the majority of the season due to a niggling ankle injury, and it is not yet known when he will return to action.

are thought to be keen on luring Pogba to Santiago Bernabeu later in the year, but a return to Juventus has also been mooted for a former club talisman.

His agent Raiola told Tuttosport of the Juve rumours: "Juve fans have to dream because if you don't, you're dead.

"I don't work in dreams, but in the real world to make the right choices for my clients.

"Now is not the time to say what Paul's future will be."

In Pogba's absence, United have slipped to fifth in the Premier League standings, some 33 points behind runaway leaders .

A 2-0 defeat at home to on Wednesday left the Red Devils six points behind in the race for the final Champions League spot, heaping more pressure on Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss has seen his managerial credentials questioned frequently in recent months, with ex-Old Trafford favourite Paul Ince among those to insist he should never have been appointed in the first place given his mediocre CV.

United will have the chance to get back to winning ways when they take on Tranmere in the fourth round of the on Sunday afternoon.