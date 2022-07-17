The Netherlands international is close to leaving Turin three years after his arrival from Ajax

Juventus are drawing up a list of possible replacements for defender Matthijs de Ligt as the Netherlands international prepares to leave the club, GOAL understands. Negotiations between the Old Lady and Bayern Munich have now reached their final stages, with an agreement for a deal that could reach around €80 million (£68m) including add-ons now agreed.

The sale will leave the Italian giants short at the back, but they plan to move quickly in order to find a suitable successor for the Dutchman.

When will De Ligt leave Juventus?

GOAL understands that Bayern have filed a fresh offer for De Ligt on Sunday that was accepted.

The Bundesliga club are prepared to pay an initial fee of €70 million (£59.4m/$70m) plus a further €10m in add-ons in order to get their target.

The proposal was a little under what Juventus hoped to receive for the defender, but they nonetheless have decided to move forward with the move.

Bayern's intention is to secure an accord as soon as possible to allow De Ligt to meet up with his new team-mates well ahead of the Bundesliga's opening weekend on August 5.

Who could replace De Ligt?

De Ligt arrived at Juventus touted as the next great Bianconeri centre-back after shining as a youngster with Ajax.

But he has never quite lived up to expectations in his three seasons in Turin, despite helping the club to a Serie A title in his debut season in 2019-20.

Villarreal star Pau Torres is one of the names on their shortlist to replace the defender, though he is not a priority for club management.

Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina, Arsenal's Gabriel and Geison Bremer are also targets, though the latter appears a tough prospect with Inter set to complete a move for the Torino man this summer.

