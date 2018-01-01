Juventus and Zidane-like Ronaldo have already won Serie A - Camoranesi

The former Old Lady winger thinks the Bianconeri won't have it all their own way during this weekend's derby battle against city rivals Torino

Former Juventus midfielder Mauro Camoranesi believes high-flying Torino can trouble his former club and their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, even if the Bianconeri have all but wrapped up the Serie A crown.

Torino are currently sat sixth position in the table and have slowly been on the rise over recent seasons after bouncing between Italy's top division and Serie B during Camaronesi's stint at Juve from 2002-10.

Juventus have assumed their position back at the top of the standings - currently eight points clear of Napoli - as they shoot for their eighth consecutive league title.

Despite the season not having reached the halfway mark, Camoranesi is adamant Juventus will lift the championship as no rival has improved enough to be a contender.

"[The title was] closed five matches ago," he told Goal.

"The reasoning is very simple: Juventus have improved the level of the squad in the summer. Napoli, which had the ability to make the last Serie A interesting, have maintained almost the same squad.

"I want to understand how the Azzurri can recover eight points of disadvantage."

Camoranesi cited the addition of Ronaldo as a clear sign to the Bianconeri's domestic superiority and lavished praise on the Portuguese megastar for his impact on the club.

The Argentine-born Italy international explained the gulf between Turin's heated rivals while he was in the city, but believes Torino's gradual improvement over the years has led to a physical style of play that could unsettle Juventus.

"Torino have grown a lot and now have a very good team. But for many years this match was a bit boring," he added.

"In those years [I was at Juve], Torino lived between normality and relegation. Now, however, Torino have reached another level.

"In terms of quality, obviously, there is a big difference. But Torino are a very physical team and I think they can put Juventus in trouble, one way or another."

He also thinks the Ronaldo's capture makes Juventus a Champions League contender - especially considering the dip in form endured by some of their biggest continental rivals.

"Ronaldo is an incredible player for the whole Serie A. The Bianconeri has not had such a decisive player on a world scale since Zinedine Zidane," Camoranesi said.

"He can certainly help Juventus get the quality they are missing in Europe. We are talking about a player who takes responsibility and doesn't burden his teammates.

"It may be a good year [in Europe for Juve], as it could have been last year. Some direct competitors of Juventus are not performing very well - Bayern Munich are recovering confidence and Real Madrid are reassembling.

"The arrival of a competition specialist like Ronaldo can mean a lot."