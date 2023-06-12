Jurrien Timber keeps transfer door ajar for Man Utd & Liverpool with Ajax contract admission

Jurrien Timber has offered hope to supposed suitors Manchester United and Liverpool that he could be lured away from Ajax this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old was heavily linked with the Red Devils 12 months ago, with Erik ten Hag eager to be reunited with a player that he has previously worked with in Amsterdam. No deal was done, with Liverpool said to have joined the race for the Netherlands international since then. The versatile defender, who can operate as a right-back or centre-half, is generating more speculation in the present and admits that he is not in talks with Ajax regarding a new contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: Timber has told Vandaag Inside when quizzed on his future: “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t stay that. I’m not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it’s not like we’re talking about anything right now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber’s current deal is due to run until the summer of 2025, meaning that Ajax will be able to demand a sizeable fee from any sale.

WHAT NEXT? United are eager to freshen up their ranks in the latest transfer window, with Harry Maguire potentially heading out of Old Trafford, while Liverpool are also looking for long-term upgrades to a squad that has only seen minor tweaks made in defence and midfield across the last few years.