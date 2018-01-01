Klopp yet to consider Liverpool future beyond 2022

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is already a cult hero on Merseyside but admits he hasn't considered his long-term plans

Jurgen Klopp is yet to think about his future at Liverpool beyond the expiry of his current deal in 2022.

The German signed a fresh six-year contract in July 2016, having only been appointed as Brendan Rodgers' successor nine months previously.

Klopp is yet to lift any silverware at Anfield, having lost the finals of the Europa League, EFL Cup and Champions League during his spell.

Liverpool sit four points clear of defending champions Manchester City atop the Premier League at Christmas, raising hopes that the wait for a trophy could be over in May, but Klopp says his relative success thus far has not prompted him to consider his long-term future.

Still unbeaten and top at Christmas.



UP THE REDS! pic.twitter.com/qMpx3ITFlx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 21 December 2018

"I don't want to think that far ahead," he told Sky Sports. "If you write that already, a lot of people will speak. Everything is good at the moment, but still, [people say] 'Klopp didn't win anything'.

"I haven't won anything so that's part of the truth, we don't have to think about 2022, it's a long way to go.

"In the summer, there will be people who say it's the best time for me to go if we win something because we will never win anything again, there will be other people who say I have to go if we don't win anything.

"As long as we all enjoy the ride here, and I mean all - from the owners, the players to the supporters, to everyone around the club - we can try it and try it, but at the moment if one of those groups isn't happy any more, then we shouldn't stretch it and say 'come on, try to do it'.

"It's a good time, and 2022 is a long time so I don't have to think about it hopefully, everything will be fine and then we can think about that."