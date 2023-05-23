Jurgen Klopp's complaints to be ignored! PGMOL will back officials despite Liverpool's complaints about key decisions during Aston Villa draw

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited has backed its referees despite Liverpool complaining about key decisions against Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PGMOL, the official body of referees in the Premier League, has backed the decisions made by the refereeing team at Anfield. Liverpool asked for an explanation as to why Cody Gakpo had a goal ruled out for offside, and also queried the decision to only show Tyrone Mings a yellow card for a high challenge on the Dutchman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Per The Guardian, the PGMOL has insisted that both decisions were based on referee John Brooks' interpretation of subjective rules. Jurgen Klopp questioned the decision to disallow Gakpo's goal; he scored after a scramble in the box but the strike was ruled out as Virgil van Dijk was judged by VAR to be offside in the build-up. The ball came to Van Dijk after Ezri Konsa tried to clear it from danger, but it was not deemed to be deliberate play from the defender, as he did not have the ball under control.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gakpo showed off his wound from Mings' challenge when he celebrated his strike, which was chalked off, and it became clear that there were three marks across his abdomen. The result left Liverpool's Champions League dreams in tatters; Newcastle have already sealed qualification along with Arsenal and champions Manchester City. Manchester United only need a point from their final two games to do the same, hence Klopp's fury.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? They face Southampton on Sunday as they bring the curtain down on their season.