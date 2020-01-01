Junior Sambia's coronavirus hospitalisation 'made us very, very afraid' - Montpellier president Nicollin

The 23-year old midfielder was taken to hospital after contacting the virus two weeks ago

president Lauren Nicollin has stated that the club was very scared after Junior Sambia was admitted to hospital after having coronavirus symptoms.

The midfielder, of Central African Republic origin, was admitted to hospital on April 20 but his symptoms worsened and he went into a coma, and needing the assistance of ventilators.

Sambia has, however since regained consciousness, and is breathing on his own.

More teams

"It was a great joy to hear his [Sambia's] voice, he made us very, very afraid last week," Nicollin told France Bleu.

"We were very touched, very pained, with the players. He's fine, he's better. He must rest. This deeply touched us."

was recently cancelled due to government restrictions on sporting activities until September, which is past the deadline set by Uefa for completion of each European league campaigns.

While most club presidents were against a cancellation, Nicollin had a different perspective because of Sambia's condition.

Article continues below

"The resumption of the championship had become anecdotal, because I felt a lot of worries in my players," Nicollin continued.

"This is also why there was probably more philosophy on my side, compared to the other presidents.We put much more into perspective."

Montpellier finished ninth in the abruptly-ended season with 40 points, 17 points clear of the relegation zone and nine points adrift of qualification.