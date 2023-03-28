Jude Bellingham delivers cheeky response to Jack Grealish’s Man City transfer request

Jude Bellingham has delivered a cheeky response to a suggestion from Jack Grealish on social media that he should be signing for Manchester City.

Teenage midfielder starring for Dortmund

Has become a key man for England

Being linked with clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old England international has become a target for leading sides across Europe, but only a select few would be able to afford the kind of asking price that Borussia Dortmund will be placing around the midfielder’s neck. Premier League champions City fall into that category, with Grealish replying to an Instagram post from Bellingham by telling the teenager to “come to City”. Without missing a beat, the highly-rated youngster responded to a post from Grealish by suggesting that he should “come to Dortmund”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are considered to be leading the chase for Bellingham, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea set to be left empty-handed as one of the hottest prospects in world football mulls over his next move.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham would find plenty of familiar faces at the Etihad Stadium were he to return to his homeland in Manchester, with Grealish being joined in Pep Guardiola’s ranks by fellow England stars John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.