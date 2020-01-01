Jovic in a bit of a crisis at Real Madrid but the goals will come - Mitrovic

The striker's Serbia co-star needs more first-team chances at Real Madrid if he is to make his mark in Spain

striker Luka Jovic "is in a bit of a crisis", but Aleksandar Mitrovic is confident his team-mate will improve with more game time.

Jovic arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last June for a reported €60million, having scored 17 goals and 10 in the for during the 2018-19 season.

However, the 22-year-old has scored just twice in 24 appearances – eight of which have come from the start – in all competitions with Madrid, completing the 90 minutes just once.

It has been reported Los Blancos could look to move Jovic on at the end of the season, perhaps as a makeweight in a deal to sign Erling Haaland from . are also said to be keen if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves Emirates Stadium in the next transfer window.

Mitrovic has no doubt Jovic, who drew criticism for breaching self-isolation procedures after returning to Serbia during the coronavirus pandemic, has the ability to make the grade at Madrid and thinks he just needs a decent run in the team from Zinedine Zidane.

"Luka is in a bit of a crisis," Mitrovic told Butasport. "When you are a striker, the most important thing is that you're on the pitch. That's my view.

"I don't think he was on the field that much and didn't get that much of a chance. I was in such a situation at Newcastle. You just get a chance for five, 10, 15, 20 minutes, and during that time you literally try to do what you should do and shouldn't do, to show everyone that you are worth it, especially when you play in such a big club. You want to do everything and you burn out in that desire.

"I think he just needs time to be on the pitch more. I'm convinced that with two or three 90-minute games the goals will come, but he is in that situation now and he has to continue work, believe in himself, train, and everything else will come.

"Goals are like ketchup. When you shake it, it won't come out, and then when it comes, more comes out than expected. The most important thing is that he works and continues to train, be persistent and not give up.

"I have told him a couple of times that he really has everything required to be a great attacker.

"Playing at Real Madrid also carries a lot of pressure, responsibility and all that stuff, but again I say, he is young, has many seasons and a lot of football ahead."