Jovic emerges as Real Madrid's top striker target as Zidane eyes more firepower

The Blancos boss will prioritise goalscoring talent during the next transfer window, with the Frenchman aware of the need to bolster his options

Zinedine Zidane will be looking to bring another striker into this summer, Goal understands, with the Blancos boss saying “our intention is to have more strength in attack”.

The man in charge at Santiago Bernabeu made that admission when quizzed by Goal on his transfer plans at a press conference looking ahead to Madrid’s meeting with .

He had previously revealed that changes would be made in the Spanish capital, but had never been drawn on a specific position.

That stance has now been relaxed, with a goal-getter set to be prioritised in the next transfer window.

Real have spent the 2018-19 campaign working with two out-and-out frontmen in Karim Benzema, who has 30 goals to his name, and Mariano Diaz, who has found the target just twice.

Zidane is aware of the need to boast both greater competition for places and more of a threat in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not suitably replaced when heading for in 2018, with only Benzema stepping up to help cover the loss of a talismanic presence.

If Real intend to force their way back into contention for the Liga title and crown, then they will require more of a cutting edge.

Luka Jovic has emerged as the favoured option.

The 21-year-old has plundered 25 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season to register on the radar of leading sides across Europe .

Those in Madrid believe that their positive relationship with rivals in could work in their favour.

Goal has learned that initial contact made from has the Blancos feeling optimistic regarding their chances of winning the race for Jovic .

The thinking behind making a move for another proven performer is to bring in the third striking option that has been missing at the Bernabeu since Alvaro Morata left for in 2017.

Another potential option for that role is Raul De Tomas, who is currently on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

He has registered 14 goals this season, with Zidane saying of a player he has previously worked with in Real’s youth system and his claims to a future in Madrid: “That's an issue between the clubs. I'm not going to say any more because I'm not in charge of that.

“It's an agreement between Real Madrid and Rayo and it has to be respected. He's a player that I coached when he was with Castilla and he's got no shortage of talent.

“Perhaps what he was missing was the opportunity to play for a top-flight team and he's doing very well and has scored a lot of goals this season.

“He links up well with his team-mates, knows how to play good football and I'm really happy for him.”

Part of the problem for De Tomas is that Mariano intends to stick around at the Bernabeu.

Goal understands that a player who has struggled for form and fitness in his first season back with Real is determined to prove his worth.

He will get opportunities to secure a spot in Zidane’s plans over the final weeks of the season with Benzema nursing an unfortunate knock .

Reinforcements are coming, though, across the field.

Zidane has admitted that anything could happen with his goalkeeping crop this summer, and the same can be said at the opposite end of the field.

Real are in the market for a striker, with those in a position of power prepared to admit as much.