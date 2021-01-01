Jota vows to be like a new signing for Liverpool as he issues rallying cry to struggling team-mates

The Portuguese forward made his return from three months on the sidelines in the loss to Chelsea and hopes to get back to top form soon

Diogo Jota is looking to inject confidence and freshness into the Liverpool squad after returning to the side in midweek.

Jota’s excellent start to life at Anfield was derailed by a knee injury picked up in the Champions League clash with Midtjylland in December.

The Portuguese made an appearance from the bench against Chelsea on Thursday and although he could not prevent the Reds slipping to defeat, Jota is hopeful his presence can act as a boost.

What's been said?

Asked by the club’s official website what he hopes to bring to the team, Jota said: "A new boost in terms of confidence and, let's say like this, freshness because obviously they've been playing and fighting for the club.

"I feel like I could be like a winter transfer. So that's what I hope so they can rely on me and think I can help them in the future.

"I want to help the team and I know scoring goals is important, but at the moment we just need to all stay together because it's a hard moment – not just for me but for the team. We all need to push from the same side and hopefully on Sunday we can get back to winning ways.

"Obviously when you are out for so long it's not easy to get back on track 100 per cent straight away. But it was good, I played around 35 minutes [against Chelsea] and felt good. So I just need to keep training hard and with game time I think I'll be at my best again very soon."

Liverpool's need for Jota

The Reds’ problems at the back are well documented and have been pored over relentlessly, and that has masked issues further up the field.

The fabled front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has not looked as sharp this term, and Jota was pressing for a regular start prior to injury.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp controversially hauled off Salah during the loss to Chelsea, so Jota’s return to fitness is a timely boost.

Article continues below

It could act as a spark for the established trident, or the Portuguese could step in and take one of the places.

Liverpool have lost a club-record five on the spin at home and will look to snap that streak when they entertain Fulham on Sunday.

Further Reading