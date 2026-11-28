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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich lost his cool during Saturday's goalless Bundesliga draw against Hamburg, earning a straight red card for an extraordinary physical reaction. The German midfielder retaliated against Norwegian winger Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit in dramatic fashion, yet the flashpoint ended with only one player facing punishment from the referee.

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Kimmich sees red in Hamburg stalemate

Bayern were forced to settle for a 0-0 Bundesliga draw against Hamburg on Saturday in a match overshadowed by a moment of ill-discipline from Kimmich. The 31-year-old was shown a straight red card after losing his temper during the league encounter.

As Bayern captain, Kimmich's dismissal proved to be the defining flashpoint of the afternoon. The German midfielder reacted badly to a challenge from an opponent, leaving his side to finish a frustrating contest without their leader on the pitch.

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Hair-pulling reaction sparks straight red card

The incident began when Hamburg winger Rossing-Lelesiit aimed a deliberate barge at Kimmich. Rather than walking away from the provocation, the Bayern skipper snapped and took matters into his own hands.

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Kimmich grabbed the Norwegian attacker by the hair before throwing him to the ground. The aggressive retaliation left the match official with little choice, and a straight red card was brandished immediately.

Bayern Munich face fallout from dismissal

With the goalless draw now in the books, both Kimmich and Bayern Munich must deal with the immediate consequences of his straight red card. Losing their captain to a dismissal is a setback as the club continues its Bundesliga campaign.