Josep Gombau: We will now work hard to beat Kerala Blasters

The coach has already started to think about their next opponent in Kerala Blasters...

Josep Gombau was ecstatic when Manuel Ownu scored the equaliser in the second half and his happiness compounded when Martin Guedes pierced the net once again to complete the comeback against which sees them still fighting for a spot in the top four. But the coach was a different man after the 90 minutes as he has already started to focus on his next opponents.

"We are so happy to win this game. We are going game-by-game. We will focus on the next match. It also depends on what happens to Mumbai and Chennai. We still have the possibility to finish in the top four. We did not deserve to go a goal down at half-time. We got three chances to score. But the keeper made good saves. We adjusted a few things in the second half. We scored early. That gave us the belief. We took the risk by playing with three at the back. 3-3-4 formation worked for us. We were brave to do that. We will now work hard to beat Kerala. It will be a tough match. But with the support of our fans, I think we can win against Kerala," claimed the Spanish tactician.

He agreed that his side needs to be more clinical as they should have "scored a couple of more goals."

More teams

Gombau accepted that his team could have done better defensively during Martin Chaves' opener.

"The goal we conceded was our mistake. We knew that they take quick restarts. We discussed in the practice that there should be someone in front of the ball to stop that. But it was a mistake and we got punished."

Manuel Ownu was the star of the match and the coach heaped praise on his compatriot.

"We had two good strikers this season. Aridane got injured after playing well in the first half and then we got him. Onwu fits our style very well. Not just because he is scoring goals, but otherwise also he is a great personality. I knew Onwu from . I knew that he can score goals if we give him good crosses. Here we do that exactly. Bengaluru plays in a different style. They play more direct football," concluded Gombau.