Jose Mourinho is at it again! Roma boss shown straight red card for mocking Monza bench with 'cry-baby' gestures

Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's clash against Monza after antagonising his opponents' bench with 'cry-baby' gestures.

Roma played host to Monza

El Shaarawy netted late winner

Mourinho shown red for reaction after goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 60-year-old tactician was shown a straight red card by referee Giovanni Ayroldi in stoppage time against Monza. Mourinho was seen goading the Monza coaching staff with a 'cry baby' gesture after Stephen El Shaarawy's dramatic winning goal, which sent the Stadio Olimpico into raptures and ensured that Roma moved up to sixth in the Serie A standings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho pointed the finger of blame at the Monza bench after being quizzed on his red card, claiming that they tried to influence the referees' decisions during the match.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the Roma boss said: "Why was I sent off? I don't know. I made two gestures towards the opposing bench, but I didn't use offensive words. Last year we played an excellent match in Monza and, after the game, good but still inexperienced people insulted us.

"Today, the only bench that put on a great show and put pressure on the referee was theirs. I'm not criticizing that, I'm criticizing the fact that swear words were used after the game. My words to them are just: 'Good team and great coach'. There's no need for that."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho will now miss Roma's next Serie A outing against leaders Inter Milan, which is due to take place at San Siro on October 29.