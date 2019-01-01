Jorge Costa - Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters are under pressure to win

Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters are looking for their second win in this year's Indian Super League..

welcome to the Mumbai Football Arena for their third home game of the season on Thursday.

Jorge Costa's men have registered just one win in this year's but the Portuguese boss is confident of adding to that tally.

"It is always a problem when you lose points because of individual mistakes, but the good thing that we must take away from the last two games is that we are playing as a team, we are playing well. We have a lot of quality in our game," Costa said.

He added, "These small mistakes are taking us away from the points. It makes you want to focus more and make fewer mistakes. The most difficult thing is to perform well and we are doing that. As a team, I am very happy. When you have this quality, you are much closer to winning games."

The Islanders coach feels that fouls are part of the game and that his team needs to be more aggressive on the field.

"Fouls are a part of football, if we make a lot of fouls, we have men inside the pitch who would decide whether it is a yellow card or a red card. And I will tell you for the last time that this is football, where you have to contact.

"I enjoy these kinds of games. All over the world there is contact in football. I am sorry to disagree but we are not actually playing too hard, in my opinion, we must play harder."

Both Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters are chasing their second win of the season and Costa believes both teams will be under pressure. Mumbai's only win this season came against the Yellow Army in Kochi in their season opener.

"The pressure will be on both the teams. We are playing under pressure tomorrow because we need points. In football, everybody is under pressure, that is our life and we must know how to deal with the pressure.

"This year we have more quality. We have some identity, it’s easy to understand how we play. So that means we are doing a good job."