Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace suffer home loss to Leicester City

The Eagles were powerless in stopping the impressive Foxes from getting all three points

Jordan Ayew’s had no answer to as they lost 2-0 at Selhurst in the Premier League on Sunday evening, with top scorer Jordan Ayew featuring for 78 minutes.

The Eagles were brimming with confidence on the back of a 2-2 draw at last weekend, in which Ayew scored the second equaliser.

78: Palace make a double-change:



⬅️ Ayew & McArthur

➡️ Benteke & McCarthy#CPFC | #CRYLEI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 3, 2019

None of that surfaced in South London as a Caglar Soyuncu goal and a late Jamie Vardy strike ensured the Foxes maintained third place on the log.

Ayew’s countryman Jeffrey Schlupp was booked in the 54th minute of the tie, three minutes before Leicester’s opening goal.

The 28-year old Ghanaian – who has four goals to his name already - was then subbed off for Christian Benteke with 12 minutes left on the clock, having had 17 passes of which 11 were accurate (64.7%), 34 touches, one successful dribble from three, and also winning four of 10 ground duels and two of six aerial duels.

The loss sees Palace drop out of the top six for the first time in more than a month. It is also the first time this season they suffered back-to-back home losses, after losing by the same 2-0 scoreline to on October 19.

Roy Hodgson’s charges will have it all to do again when they travel to Stamford Bridge for a clash against on Saturday.