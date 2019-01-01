Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace share spoils with Wolves

It looked like the Eagles would take all three points, but their visitors struck a late blow to earn a share of the spoils

Jordan Ayew’s could only settle of a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Premier League tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles took a 46th-minute lead after Leander Dedoncker scored an own goal. A third win in five league games was looking likely for the South London club, after ’s Romain Saiss was sent off for two bookable offences.

It, however, wasn’t to be as Diogo Jota equalised six minutes from full-time.

Ayew played for 69 minutes and was replaced by Christian Benteke. He received a yellow card seven minutes before he was taken off.

Article continues below

The 28-year old Ghanaian had one shot which was on target, made two dribbles and 15 passes, with an accuracy of 73.3%.

He has two goals from six league matches this season.

Palace will be at home to newly-promoted next Saturday.