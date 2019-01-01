Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace condemned to third straight Premier League loss

The Eagles were unable to get a result on their turf against the Reds on Saturday

Jordan Ayew was in action for 76 minutes as lost 2-1 to at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane got things off four minutes after the restart before international Wilfried Zaha equalised eight minutes from time.

It looked like the Eagles would end their five-game losing streak against the Reds, but Roberto Firmino popped up for the winner two minutes after Zaha's goal to extend the losing run to six.

It is Palace's third Premier League defeat on the bounce and their fourth in five games, claiming just one point in this run.

The South London club has now dropped to 13th on the table, and are five points away from the relegation zone.

Ayew produced one shot (off-target) which was also his only big chance missed. The 28-year old Ghanaian - who scored from the penalty spot in the Black Stars 1-0 victory away to Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 qualifiers, also had 31 touches on the ball and 11 accurate passes (68.8%), before being taken off for Christian Benteke in the 76th minute.

Crystal Palace will next make a road trip to on November 30.