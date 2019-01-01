Jonathan Kodjia: Aston Villa striker out for three weeks

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be sidelined for a couple of weeks after colliding with a teammate in training

coach Dean Smith has confirmed Jonathan Kodjia will be out of action for about three weeks due to injury.

Kodjia only recently returned from an ankle injury he picked up against Hotspur but will further be sidelined after he collided with Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba during a training session.

The 29-year-old forward is now likely to miss Villa’s upcoming Premier League games against and on September 16 and 22 respectively.

The Claret and Blue Army boss affirmed the former man will undergo surgery after a test revealed he suffered a fracture.

“It was a training ground injury, he whacked heads with Marvelous in a non-competitive part of training,” Smith said, as reported by Express and Star.

“They’ve gone for a ball and collided, Marvelous’ head must be a little bit harder!

“We thought it was OK but they picked up a fracture at the hospital, he’s had an operation on that now so he’ll be out for the next two or three weeks.

“He’ll be back non-contact at first, and we’ve seen how you can wear masks, we’ll certainly be looking at that longer down the line.

“He’d had some bad luck, the first challenge he went in for at Tottenham after coming on, he got an ankle injury, he carried on, but from then on he was struggling.

“But he’s come back to fitness and the first thing he does is clash heads with Marvelous, ends up in the hospital and unfortunately needs an operation.”

Kodjia played a key role for Villa’s Premier League promotion last season, scoring nine goals in 41 championship appearances.

This term the international has only featured for 16 minutes due to injury problems.